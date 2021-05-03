That Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo You Have To Have Can Be Optioned To Over $240,000

As anticipated, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo all-electric wagon isn't cheap. However, if you stick to the base Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, it's only an $11,000 upcharge from the base Taycan four-door sedan. At $90,900, the Porsche electric "station wagon" is right on par with many people's earlier expectations.

In fact, if you've been paying attention, you probably already knew that Porsche revealed the $90,900 base price, which excludes the $1,350 destination charge. As our own Tom Moloughney recently reported, that's only about a $1,500 premium over a comparably equipped Taycan sedan. Let's have a look at how it all really adds up.