That Robotic Spouse You Have Been Waiting More Will Be Sooner Than You Think

Elon Musk says that Tesla is tracking to have a working prototype humanoid robot, Tesla Optimus, by the end of September.

Last month, Musk announced “Tesla AI Day #2” with “many cool updates” on August 19.

The original “Tesla AI Day” held last year was an event focused on the company’s self-driving program. The automaker also unveiled its Dojo supercomputer and announced plans for the “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot – now known as Tesla Optimus.

The AI Day #2 was supposed to be held a year to the day after the first one, but Musk took to Twitter earlier this month to delay the event to September 30. As for the reason for the delay, the CEO said that Tesla may have a working prototype of Optimus by then.