That Toyota Grand Highlander We Have Been Telling You About Will Debut At Chicago Auto Show

Toyota has partially spilled the beans on the design of the upcoming Grand Highlander by releasing a teaser image of it that shows different styling over the current five-seater.

Set to launch with three rows of seats, “equipped for family adventures,” Toyota says, the 2024 Grand Highlander has new taillights, interrupted in the middle by its designation. The tailgate is another novelty, and so are the bumper, diffuser, and roof-mounted spoiler with what appears to be a bigger third brake light.

