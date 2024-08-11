That Will Buff Right Out Dad: Drunk Australian Teen Survives High Speed Fender Bender

An 18-year-old is lucky to be alive after his 2004 Mazda6 was sliced in half in a high-speed crash in Australia. The incident took place on November 5 at the intersection of Old Northern Road and Hill Street in Baulkham Hills, in Sydney, and the young man was somehow able to walk away from the scene.

While the incident is under investigation, the back half of the sedan was sheared off and crashed into a nearby house. Remarkably, the front section of the car remained relatively intact and we can see the airbags successfully deployed.