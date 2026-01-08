The 1000HP 2026 Rezvani SUV Comes In At Just Over $500,000

For the Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, you could buy a 1,000-hp version of the engine in that iconic muscle car. But you can’t just order it online and have it shipped in a crate. It comes wrapped in the 2026 Rezvani Tank, the half-million-dollar luxury performance tactical bulletproof SUV. The automotive landscape changed when Rezvani revealed the first Tank, back in 2017. It was a vehicle that politely made new rules, only because the old ones were biased. Blending supercar power with a body pulled straight from “Robocop,” the dystopian action movie of 1987, and enough interior appointments to rival a limousine, the Tank left no room for interpretation: it was the ultimate apocaypse ride, bar none.



