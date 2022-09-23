The 2023 Honda CR-V Configurator Is Live. WHICH Model Would YOU Buy And Is It PRICED RIGHT?

The all-new 2023 Honda CR-V will begin arriving in Honda dealerships this month, starting with turbocharged models on Sept. 22, followed by hybrid models in October. The 6th generation of Honda’s best-selling SUV amps up the appeal to young and active buyers with two turbocharged trim levels, EX and EX-L, a rugged and sophisticated exterior, a sporty and modern interior and a more emotional, adventurous and fun-to-drive experience.



CR-V EX has a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $31,110 (excluding $1,245 destination charge). The hybrid-electric powered 2023 CR-V Sport starts at $32,450.



"The all-new Honda CR-V raises the bar in every conceivable way – design, performance, safety and technology and the most fun-to-drive CR-V we’ve ever made,” said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of auto sales at American Honda.



CR-V is America’s best-selling SUV of the past quarter century and the best-selling Honda vehicle in every year since 2017.











Exceptionally Well-Equipped



?The CR-V lineup starts with the very well-equiped EX ($31,1101) which comes with an enhanced 1.5-liter turbo engine with VTEC®, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that’s been retuned for improved response. The combination is smooth and responsive, with additional refinement, improved emissions performance and 190 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm (SAE net). Its 179 lb.-ft. (SAE net) peak torque spans 1,700 to 5,000 rpm, arriving 300-rpm earlier than before for a more responsive feel.



A new easy-to-use 7-inch touchscreen audio system is standard with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, physical knobs for volume and tuning, and a simplified menu structure. Heated front seats, partial digital instrumentation, dual-zone automatic climate control, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, heated outside mirrors, LED headlights and 18-inch wheels are also standard.



CR-V EX-L ($33,7601) also features the 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and builds on the EX’s equipment with leather seats and a standard 9-inch touchscreen with a physical volume knob, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and a simplified menu structure. Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging, an upgraded 8-speaker audio system and Low Speed Braking Control are also standard.



Representing a key step in Honda’s electrification strategy, starting with the 2023 model year, about 50% of CR-Vs sold will be powered by Honda’s all-new more powerful 4th-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system featuring a pair of larger electric motors now mounted side-by-side.



For a sportier driving experience, the 2023 CR-V Sport ($32,4501) will come standard with the new hybrid system featuring a more refined 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder engine. Combined system output climbs to 204 hp4 (ISO net; a 3 hp increase), while the traction-motor peak torque rises to 247 lb.-ft. (up 15 lb.-ft.). Moreover, the hybrid powertrain brings a major fuel economy benefit compared to the 1.5L Turbo powertrain, with an EPA city rating of 43 mpg in the city for Sport versus 28 mpg for EX/EX-L, and a combined rating of 40 mpg for Sport versus 30 mpg for EX/EX-L (all with 2WD).



Sport also features even bolder styling that includes gloss black exterior accents, rectangular exhaust finishers and Berlina Black 18-inch wheels. Inside, Sport-specific seating surfaces and a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel are standard.



At $38,6001, the Sport Touring will sit atop the CR-V lineup, also featuring the new, more-powerful 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain, along with standard all-wheel drive and larger 19-inch wheels and tires. Inside, a new 12-speaker Bose premium audio system with Bose Centerpoint technology and SurroundStage digital signal processing has been custom-engineered to deliver an optimal listening experience for all passengers regardless of their seating position. Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ and Wi-Fi Hotspot capability are also standard.



Every 2023 CR-V benefits from extensive improvements to the body, chassis and powertrain, safety technology, and overall driving refinement. An updated version of Honda’s Real Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Intelligent Control System™ is available on all grades and standard on Sport Touring. For the sixth-generation CR-V, the Real Time AWD system is quieter and can now send up to 50% of engine torque to the rear wheels, improving handling performance as well as traction management in slippery conditions. A new Hill Descent Control system enhances CR-V’s off-road capability.



Drivers can also customize the driving experience for various conditions with three selectable drive modes, Normal, Econ and a new Snow mode that maximizes available traction and performance in slick snowy conditions. Sport and Sport Touring models also add a new Sport mode, for an even more engaging driving experience.



In addition, all 2023 CR-Vs come standard with an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive technologies that includes Traffic Jam Assist and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the lineup.



