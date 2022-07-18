The 2023 Toyota Crown May Not Be Sexy But It Isn't Expensive Either

fter last week’s grand unveiling, Toyota took to the world wide web to reveal the pricing of the all-new 2023 Crown in its home market. So, how much do you think it is? Not a jaw-dropping amount, that’s for sure.



A quick look on Toyota’s official Japanese website reveals that the 2023 Crown will officially kick off at 4,350,000 yen, including tax, which equals to $31,399 at the current exchange rates. The range-topping version of the hybrid vehicle will start at 6,400,000 yen ($46,195).



