The 2026 BMW M2 CS With 530 HP Becomes A Guided Missile

It’s been just a few days since German carmaker BMW gave us the first glimpse of the new M2 CS sports car during the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este over in Italy, and the wish of those waiting to learn the full details of the new BMW M special-edition model has finally been fulfilled. Keeping true to its lineage, which dates back to the first CS model released six years ago, the new track tool (but also daily driver) comes to the market with significant power improvements and weight cuts compared to the second generation of the BMW M2 it is based on. A series of special fittings are also on deck to make this car something to remember years from now.

Since we’ve already had a look at the way the new M2 CS presents itself visually, I’ll start with the things we didn’t know for sure until now, and that’s the modifications made to the drivetrain to improve performance. And, boy, there is a lot to talk about.



Read Article