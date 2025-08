While Porsche facelifted the 911 Carrera and GTS for 2025, the Turbo was carried over from 2024 unchanged, but now it’s time for the heavy hitter to get the same visual treatment and a GTS-style hybrid upgrade. We’ve already seen prototypes of the Turbo S coupe on test multiple times, but this time our photo team has grabbed snaps of its convertible brother wearing almost no disguise. Both cars could debut this fall, possibly at the LA show in November.



