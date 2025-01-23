The 615 HP 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Becomes The Quickest Vehicle In The Lineup

Cadillac’s electrification journey is entering a new phase as the company has introduced the first fully electric V-Series. We’re talking about the 2026 Lyriq-V and it’s the quickest road-going Cadillac ever created.
 
Jumping right into the numbers, the high-performance crossover has a 102 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that feeds a dual-motor all-wheel drive system producing an estimated 615 hp (459 kW / 624 PS) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. Those numbers carryover from the three-row Vistiq, but the Lyriq-V weighs 346 lbs (156.9 kg) less, as it tips the scales at 5,980 lbs (2,713 kg).


