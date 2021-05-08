The 911 Of Station Wagons? Porsche Macan GTS Gets Run Through The Paces

As much fun as they are, sports cars like the Porsche 911 Carrera demand some sacrifices if they’re serving as daily drivers. Whether you’ve just adopted a child, taken up a new hobby, or moved to a house at the end of a sometimes washed-out road, your beloved P-car just doesn’t fit your lifestyle anymore – we get it. Luckily, the automaker has a solution: the 2021 Porsche Macan GTS. The Macan is arguably the most athletic four-door in Porsche’s lineup. And as is the case with the company’s other models, the GTS variant is an excellent sweet spot of power, performance, and design without breaking the bank. Powering this slick machine is a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 making 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet, a useful upgrade over the 2021 Macan S’ 348 ponies. Darkened exterior accents and a slightly stiffer suspension further set the GTS apart, with revised interior trim adding to the appeal.



