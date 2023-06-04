The All Electric Mini Countryman Isn't So Small Anymore

As we inch closer to the reveal of the latest Mini Countryman, the British brand has shared some exciting new details about the all-electric newcomer. Two models will be made available at launch, with the Countryman E delivering 188 horsepower. Like the existing Cooper Electric, we assume this model will be front-wheel drive.
 
An SE ALL4 will arrive as Mini's first all-wheel drive, fully-electric road vehicle. Fitted with two highly integrated drive units (one on either axle), the SE ALL4 produces a decidedly potent 308 hp, which includes a temporary power boost. Thanks to the 64.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the manufacturer claims an estimated range of 280 miles.


