The All New 2026 Mazda CX5 - Is It Still A Compelling Alternative To The RAV4?

The all-new third-generation Mazda CX-5, which has been revealed in European, US, and Australian specification on July 10, 2025, is keeping the headlines all over again. That’s not a bad thing, right?

On the Old Continent, Mazda doubled down on its all-electric efforts: after launching the 6e in Europe about a year ago, the Japanese automaker is following suit with another model developed in partnership with Chinese automaker Changan, the CX-6e crossover. It promises all-electric Jinba Ittai in a sleek crossover package and it clearly represents the EV alternative to the classic Mazda CX-5 compact crossover SUV best seller.