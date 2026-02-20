The All-Time Best Range Rover Interior? We Compare the Reitzle-Era L322 to the Current Generation

The 2000s-era Range Rover interior from the Wolfgang Reitzle-influenced third-generation L322 model (produced 2002–2012) represents a pinnacle of classic luxury SUV design. Wolfgang Reitzle, the former BMW executive who championed the project's vision during Land Rover's BMW ownership phase and later oversaw its launch under Ford's Premier Automotive Group, helped transform the Range Rover into a true benchmark for opulence. His influence is clear in the cabin's rich wood veneers, supple leather upholstery, architectural lines, and abundance of tactile physical controls.



The dashboard features analog gauges, a modest central infotainment screen, chrome accents, and a forest of chunky buttons and dials around the center console—hallmarks of an era when luxury meant warmth, layering, and hands-on interaction. The classic automatic gear selector, multi-function steering wheel, and contrasting wood trim create a club-like, gentlemanly ambiance that's inviting and timeless. Premium materials like Connolly leather and genuine wood veneers age gracefully, earning praise from enthusiasts for their durability and satisfying tactility. With significant BMW engineering input under Reitzle's guidance, the L322 revolutionized the brand: monocoque construction, independent air suspension, and superior on-road refinement while retaining legendary off-road capability. Its interior set a standard for 21st-century luxury, blending British craftsmanship with sophisticated engineering.



In stark contrast, the current fifth-generation Range Rover (L460, introduced in 2022) embraces dramatic minimalism. A sweeping 13.1-inch curved touchscreen dominates the dashboard, paired with a digital instrument cluster, while physical buttons give way to haptic surfaces, voice controls, and seamless digital integration. Sustainable materials, ambient lighting, advanced infotainment, and features like cabin air purification deliver a serene, futuristic environment focused on simplicity and modernity—perfect for connected, distraction-free driving.



L322 Ranger Rover









2025 Range Rover











The Reitzle-era L322 cabin evokes a warm, characterful retreat on wheels, brimming with soulful analog charm and intuitive controls. The modern design prioritizes clean lines, cutting-edge tech, and understated elegance, though some enthusiasts miss the rich, layered tactility of earlier models.



AutoSpies readers, cast your vote: Was the Wolfgang Reitzle-era 2000s interior the all-time best Range Rover cabin ever, with its luxurious, hands-on warmth and timeless appeal? Or does the current minimalist evolution better represent the pinnacle of modern luxury? Share your thoughts in the comments—let's settle the debate!



