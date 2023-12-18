The Assault Begins: Chinese Automaker Nio To Launch Budget EV Brand In EU

Agent009 submitted on 12/18/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:36:34 AM

Views : 734 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nio intends to launch its long-awaited Firefly sub-brand in Europe in 2025 as it looks to rival more established legacy car manufacturers.

News about the Firefly brand first emerged last year with reports indicating it will focus on vehicles priced between 100,000 yuan (~$14,000) and 200,000 yuan ($28,000). Nio is also thought to be developing a second sub-brand known as Alps that will offer models priced between 200,000 yuan ($28,000) and 300,000 yuan ($42,000) while leaving the Nio brand itself as the flagship.


Read Article


The Assault Begins: Chinese Automaker Nio To Launch Budget EV Brand In EU

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)