Audi ended production of the A8 after 32 years in mid-October without announcing a direct replacement for it. However, according to a new report, the brand's flagship luxury sedan will be replaced toward the end of the decade and will use a combustion engine with hybrid assistance. Auto Bild Spain recently spoke with Audi and was assured the A8 will be replaced before 2030, though an exact date was not confirmed. This follows a previous report by Manager Magazin that Audi could be talking with Huawei and may build a new luxury sedan for the Chinese market akin to the old A8. The latest report doesn't specify where the new A8 for Western markets will be built or what platform it'll use.



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