The Audi Concept C Showcases New Design Philosophy - Is It BETTER Now That You’ve Seen MORE PHOTOS?

As it unveils the Audi Concept C study in Milan, Audi is offering a definitive preview of the design of future models. The four rings are taking a progressive step: in an increasingly complex world, Audi is uncompromising in its commitment to clarity. The new design philosophy is part of Audi's fundamental realignment and represents a new beginning for the company as a whole. Products, processes, and structures are focused on what is essential, creating space for innovation and technological leadership.











Held under the banner “Strive for clarity,” the event in Milan also marks the next chapter in the company's transformation. With a design that focuses on clarity, Audi is taking a bold step towards a reduced and timeless aesthetic that will continue to differentiate the company in times of increased competition. It is no coincidence that this new beginning is taking place in a city that has stood for design, technology, and remarkable personalities for centuries. Today, few ideas continue to inspire as much as those of the Renaissance. “Visionary thinking and a drive to go beyond the familiar are exemplary to Audi,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. That is why Italy’s design capital is the perfect place to begin a new era. Here, the ideal that Audi pursues becomes tangible. A new design philosophy focused on clarity The new approach is made apparent by a design language, which unmistakably embodies the brand's identity.Audi stands for distinctive design, uncompromising quality, and sophistication.



“Radical simplicity is at the heart of our approach. We achieve clarity by reducing everything to the essential,” says Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella. This not only applies to the vehicles’ exteriors, but also to their interiors. The latest technological innovations and materials are used precisely wherever they enable new possibilities for customers – and minimal measures have maximal impact. For Frascella, this approach is about what makes a car desirable beyond rational experience. Emotions thus play an important part in the design philosophy. “We want to shape a brand capable of inspiring desire and creating cultural impact.” Audi Concept C previews the design of future models



The Audi Concept C, which will be on show at IAA in Munich, is the first manifestation of this new design philosophy. The concept car previews the design of future products and a new interior experience, embodying universal design principles: a reduction to the essential – without superfluous lines or elements – and a commitment to geometric clarity. It is defined by the vertical frame inspired by the iconic Auto Union Type C racing car. The vehicle design's vertical orientation focuses the gaze. Reduction to the essential is also reflected in the interior, which frees users from distractions and provides the right information at the right time through intelligent technology. “Our history is marked by bold leaps in innovation and state-of-the-art technology combined with an uncompromising focus on clarity in design,” emphasizes Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. “Our most legendary models perfectly embody this combination.” Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system revolutionized the automotive world. In motorsport, the brand triumphed thanks to powerful engines, innovative materials, and aerodynamic design – a recipe for success that has influenced vehicle development far beyond the racetrack. Design philosophy touches every aspect of the company



A return to what exemplifies Audi and a reduction to the essential play a central role not only in design: “The way we design our vehicles is the way we will shape our company,” says Gernot Döllner. The new design philosophy is therefore a corporate principle for Audi that will be reflected in the design of the model portfolio and the product range as well as in the organizational structure of the company. Döllner: “Clarity is an ethos and the compass that will guide Audi through the times ahead.” The presentation of the new design philosophy in Milan represents a new beginning. “The phase of taking stock is over. Now is the time to look to the future and pick up speed. We are focusing on what really matters to set standards in design and quality,” says the Audi CEO. “The foundation for realigning the company has been laid“



The company has been pushing for profound changes since 2023 with its Audi Agenda. In the first half of 2025, Audi continued to press ahead with their implementation in order to strengthen its innovative capabilities and future-proof its business model. “We are now seeing initial successes,” said Döllner. “For example, with our model initiative and with our focused portfolio, which enables us to invest in quality and innovation. Or in our business model for China, where we have once again demonstrated pioneering spirit with our new sister brand AUDI.” The agreement for the future reached by the Board of Management and the Works Council in March also strengthens the company's future-proofing and competitiveness. Furthermore, Audi is investing around eight billion euros in its German sites by 2029. Audi model initiative to continue



By the end of this year, Audi will have introduced more than 20 new models within 24 months making its portfolio the youngest in the premium segment. Following the replacement of core models such as the Audi A6 in spring and the Audi Q3 in summer, the four rings will showcase the Q3 Sportback e-hybrid1 at the IAA. Audi is set to continue its model initiative next year. Further additions will include a fully electric entry-level model, which will be produced in Ingolstadt from 2026, and performance models from Audi Sport. The combination of all-electric models, plug-in hybrids, and a new generation of combustion-engine vehicles will secure a robust and flexible position in the core markets of Europe, China and North America as the transition to electric mobility progresses.







At the same time, Audi is already working on the next innovation cycle. Strategic partnerships such as that between Volkswagen Group and Rivian enable innovations to be developed more quickly and cost-efficiently – especially those regarding software. In 2026, Audi will also be entering Formula 1: an opportunity to test new technologies, materials, and processes in the world's toughest technology laboratory. Gernot Döllner: “Preparations for our start in Formula 1 are moving at full speed.” And just a few weeks after the unveiling of the new design philosophy in Milan, another exciting moment for the four rings is already on the horizon: “We look forward to giving all fans a concrete preview of what to expect from us in Formula 1 starting next year.”



















