The Auto Spies Would Need To Own THIS SPY LAIR To Live In Minnesota These Days. Free Car Washes On The Home Site As A BONUS!

A one-of-a-kind home fit for a mysterious international spy is located on Lake Minnetonka, and has just listed for $15 million. To get to the home, the owner must wheel through an underground tunnel — complete with car wash — to park in an eight-car garage.



Visitors must take a regular bridge to the terraced motor court, but from there, they have the option to enter the tunnel on the right or the garage and car wash on the left. The two sides join and lead to an outlet in a mysterious undisclosed location.



“By [having guests enter] the garage on the side, there is an opportunity to screen the entrance from adjoining properties… another consideration was security,” said the builder, David Erotas, to the Greenwood city council according to 2014 meeting minutes.



This wild mansion located on a private island in Minnesota comes with an especially unique amenity: unlimited underground car washes.















