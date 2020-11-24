The Automaker Everyone Laughed At Just Crossed $500 Billion In Market Capitalization

Tesla has officially crossed the $500 billion market capitalization threshold on Tuesday morning after its price per share hit $527.

48 early in the trading session. It marks the first time that the all-electric automaker has managed to cross this number with its valuation, fueled by a skyrocket in the share price through the past week.

Tesla shares are up an additional 3.08% this morning at the time of writing, trading at $537.74. Shares were as high as $543.17 during the first moments of the session.



