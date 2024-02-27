The Automotive Sweet Spot For Young Buyers Is A Small AFFORDABLE SUV - So Why Are the Automakers Still Going Bigger And More Expensive?

Agent009 submitted on 2/27/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:38:23 AM

Views : 120 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In the market for a factory-fresh car for less than £30,000? If so, it’s got to be safe, well built, credible, versatile and properly kitted out, correct? And what’s not to like about a combination of maximum metal for your money at purchase, followed by an almost-guaranteed strong residual value come resale time years later? If you relate to that figure and those requirements, I offer three words: sports utility vehicle.
 
Yup, I know what you’re thinking – decent SUVs often cost two or three times more. In the case of JLR’s top-tier Range Rover, £100,000-plus is needed just to get a foot on the ladder, with highest-spec examples costing nearer £200,000. Gulp.
 
 
 


Read Article


The Automotive Sweet Spot For Young Buyers Is A Small AFFORDABLE SUV - So Why Are the Automakers Still Going Bigger And More Expensive?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)