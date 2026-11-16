The Average Bugatti Customer Has Fallen From 52 To 42 Years Old

Bugatti might be associated with old money, extravagant lifestyles, and collectors who have spent decades accumulating exotic cars. However, its customer base is getting younger. The average Bugatti customer age has fallen from 52 to approximately 42, as the brand attracts more younger buyers. That's quite a shift for a brand whose multimillion-dollar hypercars aren't exactly impulse purchases. The interesting statistic comes from Sascha Doering, CEO of Bugatti of the Americas. In an interview with ABC News, the executive said the Molsheim brand is seeing growing interest from younger buyers. He didn't provide a detailed breakdown of the demographics. Still, the 10-year drop in the average customer age suggests Bugatti is successfully attracting a new generation of ultra-wealthy enthusiasts with obscene amounts of money to burn.



Read Article