The Average Ford F-150 Buyer Is Paying Over $900 A Month

The days of a cheap Ford F-150 are dead and buried as the average payment folks made for the truck in the fourth quarter of 2024 reached $919 per month. That's almost unbelievable, but it continues a trend that happened throughout 2024 where the Q2 average was $919 per month and the Q3 average was an eye-watering $953 per month, according to Experian's Q4 2024 State of the Automotive Finance Market report. The slight drop comes as Ford's average transaction price dropped in the final two months of the year, Ford Autority reports. Luckily for buyers, prices have continued to fall for the first couple months of the year as well. As of February of this year, the average Ford will cost a buyer $54,082 — 0.6 percent higher than the same time last year. The average transaction price for the overall market was $48,039 — a percentage point higher than February of 2024.



