The Average New Car Payment In America Is Now $748 For Over 7 Years

Car prices skyrocketed during the pandemic, and they really haven’t come down. Consumers are still paying outlandish sums of money on average for both new and used vehicles, and that's not likely to change anytime soon.

According to a new Experian report, auto loan payments averaged $748 a month for a new vehicle during the third quarter of 2025. That’s down $1 from the second quarter, but up $12 from the same period in 2024, with an average loan amount of $42,332.

While the average is high, not everyone is paying the same. Near-prime borrowers, those with credit scores between 601 and 660, are paying the highest average car payment—$793. Super prime borrowers (781-850) are paying the lowest at $727, followed by deep subprime buyers (300-500) at $748 a month.