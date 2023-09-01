The Average Rolls Royce Sold For Over Half A Million Dollars in 2022

Rolls-Royce set another new annual sales record in 2022 as 6021 cars left its Goodwood factory – an 8% improvement on the previous record of 5586 cars, set in 2021.

It was the first time the luxury marque’s sales exceeded 6000 cars in any one year, with the majority (around 35%) shipped to the Americas.

China remained Rolls-Royce’s second-largest market, with a 20% share of total sales, despite a single-digit drop in volume compared with 2021. This slump is "definitely not a concern at all", CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a press briefing, because it was offset by growth in Europe and Asia-Pacific.