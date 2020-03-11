The Aznom-Palladium- IF A Urus Had SEX With A 70's Lincoln Mark, Had A Kid And Called Him BENTLEY.

The new vehicle created in a limited series by Aznom S. r.l. is called PALLADIUM. Designed to satisfy customers who want a car capable of elegantly handling any terrain.



The PALLADIUM is a luxury vehicle designed to tackle any terrain, combining the versatility of a sports SUV with the elegance of a limousine. Designed and built in Italy, it aims to resume a road travelled by the well-known Italian vehicle body shops of the past where every vehicle was produced by hand with care and passion. Each of 10 cars planned for this limited series, will be made in the same way as a tailor-made suit for the customer who, through the selection and full customisation of details, will be a key player in the creation of their car.







The name Palladium derives from the imposing dimensions reminiscent of the residences of the famous Italian architect and the reference to the valuable metal. Both its size, almost 6 metres long by 2 metres high, and the comfort of its interior unquestionably place it in the world of limousines, while its unconventional appearance gives it a visual power equal only to the strength of its mechanics. Capable of ploughing any terrain with both two and four-wheel drive, it is equipped with a 5.7-litre twin-turbo engine with more than 700 horsepower and over 90 kgm of torque.



“We have designed this car by choosing artisanal manufacturing techniques that are disappearing, such as hand beating of the bodywork, combining them with technological production. – said Marcello Meregalli, founder of Aznom- The motorists, leather goods manufacturers, drivers, designers and planners who have worked on the project are the heirs of a tradition that has made Italian cars famous throughout the world.

































































































































