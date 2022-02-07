The BIDEN RECESSION IS HERE! Is There ANY GOOD NEWS? ZERO Percent Financing And DISCOUNTS Starting To Make A Comeback!

As we all prepare to celebrate the 4th of July here in the USA it's no secret that the race to the economic bottom continues during this administration.



And many financial experts say we're IN a recession or it's coming in a N.Y. Minute.



But we like to look for the silver linings in any cloud and we know this is NOT much but we are starting to see the RETURN of ZERO percent financing and DISCOUNTS on popular models.



Here are a couple of examples:











First is the zero percent which we're seeing with GM and FCA products and second is for the first time in MANY moons, we're seeing popular models like this Jeep Rubicon DISCOUNTED!



So tell us what you're seeing in your area and what do you predict happens in the next 12 months in the car biz?









