The BMW IX May Be The New Depreciation King

The BMW iX is a cool all-electric vehicle. It may not have an admirable front end or a frunk, but it boasts that distinctive Bavarian DNA despite no engine hiding under the hood. If you can get past the looks and the fact that someone drove it before you, there are some great deals out there. Here's what we noticed. With gas costing over $6 per gallon in some parts of the US and the markets showing a continuing uptrend for crude oil prices, looking for an electric vehicle makes a little more sense now. Charging the battery at home during off-peak hours is guaranteed to cost less than filling up with gas. Uttering the "EV" abbreviation might make many people immediately think of Tesla. However, other zero-tailpipe emission cars are available on the North American market. One of those premium-luxury models is the BMW iX.



