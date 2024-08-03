The Beans Get Spilled On Why Your Car Insurance So FREAKING High

Want to know why your car insurance premiums are spiralling out of control, and what needs to be done about it? In this exclusive Auto Express deep-dive into a now-broken UK car insurance market, we uncover the multiple points of failure. Below we identify the five easy steps needed to address this car insurance crisis and put some affordability back into the market. Car insurance is facing an array of new challenges, ranging from rampant recent inflation to almost uninsurable electric cars exported by Chinese manufacturers with insufficient spare parts back-up and a lack of critical repair information. From advances in car manufacturing and safety technology that are causing skill gaps and delays at repair shops, to hugely expensive EV batteries that can’t be economically repaired after the slightest external damage due to lack of manufacturer information and support.



Read Article