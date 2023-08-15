The Big Guy Weighs In On What He Wants In UAW Talks - Do They Even Care About What He Says?

President Joe Biden is urging the UAW and the Detroit Three automakers to reach a fair contract that will offer job security and pay wages to support the middle class as the carmakers transition to an electric vehicle future.

The president's comments come days after the UAW President Shawn Fain publicly criticized Stellantis North America's proposal for a new contract, calling it "trash." Stellantis COO Mark Stewart reacted by saying he was “incredibly disappointed" by Fain's behavior.