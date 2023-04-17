The Bitter Truth: Only Wealthy Nations In The EU Are Adopting Electric Cars

One of the big criticisms leveled against electric vehicles is that they simply cost too much. New research from the European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) appears to support that assessment by pointing out that adoption of electrically chargeable vehicles (ECV) is highest in countries whose residents are more affluent.
 
The ACEA, a lobby group representing automakers, reports that although ECVs (a group composed of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, but not FCEVs) made up 21.6 percent of new vehicle sales on the continent in 2022, their market shares swung considerably by country.



 


