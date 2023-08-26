The CO-FOUNDER Of GREENPEACE Says Man Made Climate Change Has NO DEFINITIVE Scientific PROOF. Thoughts?

Hard to label him as some right wing zealot pushing against climate change.



Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore:



"There is no definitive scientific proof… that carbon dioxide is responsible for any of the slight warming of the global climate that has occurred during the last 300 years."



