The CO-FOUNDER Of GREENPEACE Says Man Made Climate Change Has NO DEFINITIVE Scientific PROOF. Thoughts?

Agent001 submitted on 8/26/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:10:27 PM
Views : 1,984 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Hard to label him as some right wing zealot pushing against climate change.DiscussGreenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore:"There is no definitive scientific proof… that carbon dioxide is responsible for any of the slight warming of the global climate that has occurred during the last 300 years." pic.twitter.com/40iyZU6uk2— Clown World ™ ?? (@ClownWorld_) August 26, 2023
Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore:"There is no definitive scientific proof… that carbon dioxide is responsible for any of the slight warming of the global climate that has occurred during the last 300 years." pic.twitter.com/40iyZU6uk2— Clown World ™ ?? (@ClownWorld_) August 26, 2023
Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore:"There is no definitive scientific proof… that carbon dioxide is responsible for any of the slight warming of the global climate that has occurred during the last 300 years." pic.twitter.com/40iyZU6uk2
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news