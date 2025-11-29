The COLLAPSE Of EV SOCIALISM In The USA. SORRY, DEMOCRATIC EV SOCIALISM. There's a DIFFERENCE They Tell Us, Right?

In the heart of America's industrial Midwest, a seismic political and economic shift is underway. The ambitious push for electric vehicle (EV) socialism under the Biden administration—fueled by massive subsidies and mandates—has crumbled, leaving behind a trail of unmet promises and shuttered factories. What emerges from the rubble is an unlikely bipartisan consensus on protectionism, as tariffs reshore manufacturing and revive blue-collar jobs. This realignment, crystallized in fall 2025, underscores a profound rejection of coastal green ideology by Heartland workers.



The roots of this collapse trace to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022, which poured billions into EV incentives modeled after China's state-driven strategy. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm once marveled at Beijing's approach during a 2024 conference: "I actually went to China to see what they were doing... to get a national industrial strategy for clean energy." Yet, this "socialism" faltered spectacularly. EV sales peaked at a mere 8% market share in 2024 before plummeting, as models like the Dodge Charger Daytona and Ford F-150 Lightning gathered dust on dealer lots. General Motors slashed over 3,400 jobs at EV plants, and $28 billion in battery subsidies teeter on the brink of irrelevance. China's dominance in EV batteries (over 50%) and rare earth minerals exposed the folly: U.S. mandates couldn't compete with cheaper imports, alienating autoworkers who saw their livelihoods threatened by offshoring.



Enter President Trump's "America First" tariffs, invoked via the International Emergency Economic Powers Act as a trade deficit emergency. These measures, fulfilling 2024 campaign pledges to battleground states, have sparked a manufacturing renaissance. Stellantis' $13 billion investment—its largest ever—spans Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana, targeting iconic brands like Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Chrysler. In Michigan's Warren Truck plant, $100 million in retooling will add hundreds of jobs for two new vehicles. Illinois' Belvidere assembly restarts with Jeep production, while Ohio's Toledo gets $400 million for Ram trucks, creating 900 positions. Overall, Stellantis projects 5,000 direct jobs and 20,000 in suppliers. General Motors shifted $4 billion in production from Mexico stateside, and Toyota pledged $10 billion to U.S. facilities.



This isn't just Republican policy; it's a bipartisan lifeline. Democrats, stung by working-class defections—60% of autoworkers backed Trump—have pivoted. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hailed the Stellantis deal as anchoring "long-term economic growth," while Sen. Gary Peters called it a "welcome investment." Echoing 1980s Rust Belt icons like Rep. John Dingell and Sen. Dick Gephardt, who imposed Japanese import quotas to force foreign plants onshore, today's leaders unite around tariffs. UAW President Shawn Fain declared, "A year ago, Stellantis was on a fast track to moving their U.S. operations out... [tariffs] can bring back thousands of good union jobs." Autoworkers for Trump founder Brian Pannebecker added, "We win by putting American workers first."



For veterans like Charlotte Hayden, a 27-year Ford employee at Kentucky's Truck plant, the math is simple: "As a consumer, I'm worried about tariffs but not as an autoworker. It employs a lot of people." With the U.S. as the world's top oil producer, these investments prioritize gas-powered vehicles, stabilizing economies battered by green overreach.



The EV socialism era's end signals a broader reckoning. Democrats' "climate crisis-obsessed" coastal pivot lost the Heartland, but protectionism bridges the divide. As Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno noted of Stellantis, such booms "would never have been possible without President Trump's America First tariffs." In this new landscape, jobs trump ideology, and America's industrial soul endures.







