The Cadillac Escalade IQ Needs Designer Priced Footwear. GUESS How Much Its 35's Run EACH?

When considering tire replacements, owners of the Cadillac Escalade IQ face a different reality compared to those with traditional Escalades or other large SUVs. The Escalade IQ uses Michelin Defender LTX M/S2 tires in the size 275/50R24, which are notably more expensive due to their specialized design for electric vehicles.



Typical tire costs for other large SUVs can range widely but are generally less costly, with many all-season or highway terrain options available for under $300 each. This price disparity highlights the premium one must pay for the unique demands of electric vehicles like the Escalade IQ, which require tires that can handle their heavier weight and unique torque characteristics.



These tires for the IQ cost $566 each, a significant jump from what you might expect to pay for tires on a regular Escalade or similar large SUVs



