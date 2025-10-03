The Cheapest Tesla To Insure Might Surprise You

You’d think the most affordable car in an automaker’s lineup would also be the cheapest to insure. Makes sense, right? Well, not for Tesla. In fact, it’s quite the opposite—the Cybertruck, that giant stainless steel wedge, is actually the least expensive Tesla to insure, with significantly lower rates than the entry-level Model 3 sedan. According to a recent study compiled by Insurify, full-coverage insurance for the Cybertruck costs an average of $3,392 per year. That’s 45% more than the national average ($2,336) and 17% higher than the typical EV ($2,892), but still cheaper than insuring any other model in Tesla’s current lineup.



Read Article