The Chinese Are Currently Building 90,000 Cars In The EU Annually - Planning To Build 1.5 Million By 2035

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:38 AM

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The European expansion of Chinese car manufacturers is in its early stages, and already, local production is growing rapidly. Within the next decade, as many as 1.5 million vehicles from Chinese brands could be built in Europe annually.
 
This year, Chinese brands like BYD, Leapmotor, and Chery are expected to manufacture approximately 90,000 of these vehicles in Europe, either in new factories or existing ones that have been underutilized. Global Mobility expects this figure to grow to 1 million units annually by 2030 and 1.5 million by 2035.


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The Chinese Are Currently Building 90,000 Cars In The EU Annually - Planning To Build 1.5 Million By 2035

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