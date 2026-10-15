The Chinese Leave No Stone Unturned - Link Co Brings It's Station Wagon To The EU

The Lynk & Co 07 GT plug-in hybrid station wagon from Geely reached Europe, making a live debut at the Paris Auto Show 2026. This vehicle will become an addition to the brand’s lineup in Europe, which includes the 01 crossover, the 02 SUV coupe, and the 08 SUV.

Lynk & Co design president Stefan Rosen presented the 07 GT station wagon at the Paris Auto Show 2026, giving some insights about its design. The new car follows the brand’s distinguishing design language with recognizable running lights. Lynk & Co Design team focused on performance. As a result, many of the design elements are functional. According to Stefan, they increase performance, stability, and efficiency. The interior of the car follows the same approach.