The Chinese Make So Much Money On EVs That European Tariffs May Have No Effect

European regulators are poised to slap big tariffs on Chinese auto imports to give local brands a fighting chance, but now some experts say it won’t make a difference. They think Chinese carmakers are so efficient, and their profit margins so massive, that they’ll easily be able to absorb the financial penalties and still deliver bargain-priced EVs to European customers.

Lawmakers in Europe are concerned that state subsidies are giving Chinese brands an unfair economic advantage as their cars have begun arriving in large numbers. They have been investigating the situation since the beginning of this year. They’ve visited Chinese factories and are expected to make a decision next week about what tariffs to introduce.