The Chinese Threat Is So Real Even The Democrats Support Trump On Keeping Them Out

Bipartisanship is rare in Washington, but there’s one issue that Democrats and Republicans can seemingly agree on. We’re talking about the threat of cheap Chinese cars, which are slowly spreading across the globe.

The Biden and Trump administrations have setup a series of roadblocks including huge tariffs and a ban on connected vehicles, but some in Congress want even more action. As a result, dozens of House Democrats sent President Trump a letter expressing “significant concern” with his remarks “about allowing Chinese automakers access to the United States market.”