The Chinese Threat Is So Real Even The Democrats Support Trump On Keeping Them Out

Agent009 submitted on 4/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:28:48 AM

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Bipartisanship is rare in Washington, but there’s one issue that Democrats and Republicans can seemingly agree on. We’re talking about the threat of cheap Chinese cars, which are slowly spreading across the globe.
 
The Biden and Trump administrations have setup a series of roadblocks including huge tariffs and a ban on connected vehicles, but some in Congress want even more action. As a result, dozens of House Democrats sent President Trump a letter expressing “significant concern” with his remarks “about allowing Chinese automakers access to the United States market.”


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The Chinese Threat Is So Real Even The Democrats Support Trump On Keeping Them Out

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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