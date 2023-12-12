The Chrysler 300C Hemi Is On Final Notice Will Go On Deathbed At The End Of The Year

The Chrysler 300C has reached the end of the line, with the Stellantis-owned car marque pulling the plug on it recently. The last example was made on December 8, marking the end of a long era, and the assembly of the entire 300 series will end by December 31, 2023.



To commemorate the occasion, the employees at the Brampton factory in Ontario, Canada, gathered around the last copy made and took a picture with it. The car in question features a Velvet Red paint finish and packs the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, rated at 485 horsepower (492 ps/362 kW) and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque. It can accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.3 seconds, and the 1/4-mile is a 12.4-second affair.



Other highlights of the model, in addition to the punchy mill, include the active damping suspension, a limited-slip differential, and four-piston brake calipers made by Brembo with a red look. It also gets round tailpipes that are part of the active exhaust system, producing a throaty sound, as well as black chrome accents all around, Lanua leather upholstery, front sports seats, and a few other bits and bobs to separate it from the rest of the family.





