The Cost Of Learning To Drive In The UK Explodes By Almost 50% In Last Two Years

Learner drivers starting out on their motoring careers now have to cough up an average of £11,137 to get on the road, a massive 47 per cent rise compared to just two years ago. That’s the claim following analysis of Office of National Statistics (ONS) data by Heritage Car Insurance, which has totted up the total cost of learning to drive and buying and running a car for a year. While the average cost of driving lessons - based on Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency data suggesting it takes 45 hours of lessons on average to learn to drive - has remained stable at £1,238, the biggest hikes in cost for learner drivers have come in the price of used cars and fuel. ONS data shows the average price paid for a first car today is £6,600, up from £3,562 just two years ago. Fuel costs have risen by 67 per cent in the same period, according to Heritage, which calculates that new drivers will pay out an average of £983 for petrol in their first year on the road.



