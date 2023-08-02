The Covers Come Off The 2024 BMW X5 And X6 - Do You Approve?

The covers have come off the 2024 BMW X5 and X6, the German manufacturer's popular mid-size luxury SUVs. Although these are facelifts and not all-new models, there are a number of important upgrades to take note of. That includes an increase in power and electric range for the X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid, new inline-six and V8 engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology, fresh design elements, and the fitment of the company's Curved Display in the cabin. The X5 is BMW's oldest SUV nameplate, but it remains the company's top-selling model in the USA with 82,372 units sold in 2022. The BMW X6 sold a comparatively few 13,676 units, but it has always been marketed as a sportier, more niche alternative. In both cases, the changes make a pair of benchmark SUVs even better. We'll start with the looks, and the changes successfully freshen up an already handsome SUV in the case of the X5; the coupe-style X6 is more of an acquired taste.



