If you’re in the market for an affordable used car, you’re gonna need a lot of luck. These days, it seems like all the affordable options are either old, high mileage, or both.

We’re not the only ones to have noticed; a new study found late model, used vehicles costing under $20,000 have largely disappeared. This is a huge change, as 49.3% of three-year-old used cars cost $20,000 or less in 2019, but today that number has plunged to just 11.5%.