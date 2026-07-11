The Cybertruck Is Being Sunset — These 5 Innovations Shouldn’t Be And THIS Is The One Cybertruck Feature Ford, Chevy, and Ram Should Steal Immediately!

Tesla is winding down Cybertruck production at its Texas Gigafactory around mid-2027 to free capacity for Cybercab robotaxis. Sales never approached the once-promised 250,000 units annually—U.S. figures peaked near 39,000 in 2024 before falling sharply. Yet the vehicle’s engineering still offers a clear roadmap for the next Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram 1500.



The most important lesson is body toughness. Cybertruck’s cold-worked “Hard Freaking Stainless” (HFS) exoskeleton is roughly seven times more scratch-resistant than conventional automotive steel and offers marine-grade corrosion resistance without paint. Everyday impacts from rocks, shopping carts, or job-site tools that leave permanent dents in painted mild steel barely mark the surface. Tesla claims the material can also resist certain small-arms fire while contributing to side-impact structural integrity. For work trucks that live around gravel, tools, and weather, this level of indestructibility should become a baseline expectation rather than a novelty. Future F-150, Silverado, and Ram bodies need equivalent dent, scratch, and corrosion performance—whether through advanced stainless alloys, high-strength composites, or next-generation coatings—so owners stop accepting surface damage as inevitable.



Beyond the skin, several practical systems deserve adoption. Cybertruck’s bidirectional power and onboard outlets turn the truck into a mobile generator. Higher trims provide multiple 120 V and 240 V outlets in the bed and cabin (up to roughly 9.6 kW continuous) plus vehicle-to-home capability of 11.5 kW. Contractors, farmers, and overlanders already need this; embedding it as standard or low-cost optional equipment would eliminate the need for separate generators on many job sites.



Steer-by-wire with rear-wheel steering delivers a full-size truck that turns nearly as tightly as a sedan (curb-to-curb radius around 43.5 feet) while offering speed-sensitive variable ratio for highway stability. Combined with adaptive air suspension offering substantial travel and ground clearance, the result is genuine dual-purpose capability—comfortable on the highway, competent off-road—without the usual truck compromises. A 48-volt low-voltage architecture further reduces wiring weight and improves efficiency for accessories, a change the broader industry has been slow to make.



Shatter-resistant armor glass that shrugs off hail and high-speed impacts, plus a composite bed that needs no liner, complete a package focused on real durability rather than cosmetic appeal. Traditional manufacturers do not need to copy the polarizing angular design. They do need to internalize the underlying priorities: bodies that survive real work, power export that replaces generators, and chassis electronics that make large trucks easier and more capable to drive. Those advances would outlast the Cybertruck itself.



What others should they steal?



And Elon, if you're reading (and we know you do), Make a 3 row SUV with the Cybertruck body technology, that is G-Class worthy.



