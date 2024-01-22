The Cybertruck May Not Be Sold In China - But They May Have Something Way Better

The Tesla Cybertruck might stay away from Europe and China due to the fact that it does not comply with the current standards regarding safety, dimensions, and weight. But the Chinese are getting the next best thing: the Qiyuan E07 is a futuristic-looking coupe SUV that is actually a pickup.



Based on the CD701 concept car that Changan unveiled in September 2023, the Qiyuan E07 looks like a coupe SUV, but it is every inch a pickup with an elongated rear end, which looks like a tailgate. But what seems to be a tailgate is actually a component that folds down while the rear glass retracts into the roof, revealing a typical pickup bed.



It is obvious that the owners won't be able to carry construction materials in there from Monday to Friday, but it can accommodate their groceries on a Saturday morning.





