The Days Of Walking Into A Car Dealership And Buying Off The Lot Are Long Gone

Consumers should get used to ordering and waiting for new vehicles as it is likely to become the new norm, even once the current supply shortage is resolved.

Nowadays, it is hard to walk into a dealership and buy a brand new vehicle from the lot. Car manufacturers have restructured their practices, reducing inventories at dealerships and pushing customers to order cars and then wait for them to be produced and delivered.

According to Bond Brand Loyalty automotive product strategist John Bardwell, this is the future of car purchasing.