The Death Of The Manual Transmission Is Upon Us

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:18:17 AM

Views : 354 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The manual gearbox could be on the verge of extinction, because new Auto Express-exclusive data shows the very few new cars on sale available with this kind of transmission. This mirrors continuously-falling sales across the UK and ultimately limits the number of drivers willing and able to change gears themselves.
 
Our findings show that, as of the time of writing, there are just 96 models being offered with a manual transmission, as opposed to 404 models that are automatic-only, with the former representing just over 19 per cent of the overall market. 
 
Compare this with just three years ago where almost a third of all models (including body style derivatives such as estates, coupes and performance variants) were available with a manual gearbox.


Read Article


The Death Of The Manual Transmission Is Upon Us

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)