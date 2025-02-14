The Debate Over Kill Switches Rages On Capital Hill

Agent009 submitted on 2/14/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:07:14 AM

Views : 174 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

So-called automotive kill switches are behind schedule and once again being discussed within the halls of Congress. Included as a provision within the Biden Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, requirements for advanced driving interlock devices have been a contentious issue. While the relevant technologies are arguably at our doorstep, very little progress has been made in regard to how federal agencies plan to handle them and Republicans are now trying to walk back the supporting legislation.

Read Article


The Debate Over Kill Switches Rages On Capital Hill

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)