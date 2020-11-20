The Definitive Guide To What Vehicles Hold Their Value And What Will Cost You An Arm And A Leg

The new cars that retain the most value after five years consist of trucks, truck-based SUVs, and sports cars, while luxury sedans depreciate the most according to a new study by automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars. com. iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 8.2 million car sales to identify models with the lowest and highest loss in value after five years. "While the average new vehicle loses almost half of its value after five years, there are vehicles that retain more of their value and depreciate less than average,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “For consumers who purchase new vehicles and plan to sell them in the first 5 years of ownership, choosing a model that retains the most value is a smart economic decision, especially when you consider depreciation is the single large ‘cost' to owning a vehicle.” Vehicles That Depreciate the Least The average car depreciation over the first five years is 49.1 percent, and the cars with the best resale value depreciate 11.4 to 37.1 percent less than average. Top 10 Vehicles With the Lowest Depreciation - iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 30.9% $12,168 2 Toyota Tacoma 32.4% $10,496 3 Jeep Wrangler 32.8% $10,824 4 Porsche 911 36.0% $56,133 5 Toyota Tundra 37.0% $17,020 6 Toyota 4Runner 38.5% $16,325 7 Subaru WRX 39.8% $14,192 8 Dodge Challenger 40.6% $16,303 9 GMC Canyon 41.2% $16,115 10 Nissan Frontier 43.5% $12,823 Average for All Vehicles 49.1% Jeep earns the first and third spots on the list, with the four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited having the lowest five-year depreciation followed by its two-door counterpart, the Jeep Wrangler, in third. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited loses just $12,168 after five years on average, while the Jeep Wrangler loses $10,824. “Jeep Wranglers are known for retaining their value due to their enduring popularity, as well as their durability and performance across all terrains,” said Brauer. “Jeep Wranglers also have maintained their iconic design, so even older models don’t appear dated.” Four pickup trucks make the list including the second-ranked Toyota Tacoma, the fifth-ranked Toyota Tundra, the ninth-ranked GMC Canyon, and the tenth-ranked Nissan Frontier. “Toyota trucks have a well-earned reputation for reliability and quality, and the Tacoma and Tundra appeal to consumers who want a rugged hauler and those who want a dependable family vehicle,” said Brauer. “The redesigned GMC Canyon holds its value due to its heightened demand from its production hiatus for the 2013 and 2014 model years, making the all-new 2015 model a desirable used truck. Even the Nissan Frontier, which hasn’t seen a redesign since 2004, holds its value because it’s among the most affordable pickup trucks on the market.” Sports cars account for three models on the list including the fourth-ranked Porsche 911, the seventh-ranked Subaru WRX, and the eighth-ranked Dodge Challenger. “Porsche maintains a tight inventory, so there aren’t many 911s in the used car marketplace and people are willing to pay a premium because it’s an aspirational car,” said Brauer. “The Subaru WRX is also produced in low supply, while the Dodge Challenger has a competitive starting price for the segment and is in high demand because of its classic nature, iconic styling and strong performance.” Rounding out the list is the sixth-ranked Toyota 4Runner midsize SUV, which depreciates 38.5 percent after five years. “The Toyota 4Runner has Toyota’s reputation for reliability and indestructibility as a truck-based SUV,” said Brauer. “It has also enjoyed enduring popularity since its release over 35 years ago, which helps contribute to its strong value retention.” Vehicles that Depreciate the Most iSeeCars also examined the cars that depreciate the most after five years with the highest depreciating vehicles losing between 35.4 to 47.9 percent more of their original value compared with the average vehicle. Top 10 Vehicles With the Highest Depreciation - iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 BMW 7 Series 72.6% $73,686 2 BMW 5 Series 70.1% $47,038 3 Nissan LEAF 70.1% $23,470 4 Audi A6 69.0% $43,469 5 Maserati Ghibli 69.0% $61,289 6 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 69.0% $48,457 7 Volvo S60 67.8% $30,435 8 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 67.1% $80,440 9 Lincoln MKZ 67.1% $30,715 10 BMW X3 66.5% $35,682 Average for All Vehicles 49.1% Luxury sedans account for eight out of 10 models on this list. The vehicle with the highest five-year depreciation is the BMW 7 Series superluxury sedan, which loses 72.6 percent of its value after five years, amounting to $73,686. “Expensive luxury vehicles like the BMW 7 Series depreciate steeply because they include expensive features and technology that aren’t valued among used car buyers,” said Brauer. Joining the top-ranked BMW 7 Series are the second-ranked BMW 5 Series, the fourth-ranked Audi A6, the fifth-ranked Maserati Ghibli, the sixth-ranked Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the seventh-ranked Volvo S60, the eighth-ranked Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the ninth-ranked Lincoln MKZ. “Luxury vehicles depreciate at a higher rate because they are often leased, which leads to a surplus of three-year-old off-lease versions of these vehicles, lowering the demand for the older models,” said Brauer. “Moreover, the popularity of sedans has declined, so the price has to significantly drop to make these vehicles desirable in the secondary marketplace to compensate for their high operating costs and outdated technology.” The Nissan LEAF ranks second. “Government incentives play a role in the LEAF’s steep depreciation, as its resale value is based on its lower effective post-incentive sticker price,” said Brauer. “Electric vehicles like the Nissan LEAF also become outdated quickly due to the rapid advancements in range and battery life.” Rounding out the list is the tenth-ranked BMW X3 SUV, which is the third BMW to make the list. “The high repair and ownership costs of BMWs contributes to the automaker’s steep depreciation,” said Brauer. Vehicle Depreciation by Price iSeeCars determined the lowest- and highest-depreciating cars across multiple price points including new cars with starting prices under $25,000, $35,000 and $50,000. Lowest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $25,000 iSeeCars looked at vehicles with average new car prices that are below $25,000 to see which models held their value. Lowest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $25,000 - iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 Honda Fit 43.6% $9,021 2 Honda Civic 44.8% $10,417 3 Toyota Corolla 47.5% $9,857 4 Kia Soul 49.4% $10,013 Overall Average 49.1% The vehicle with an average new car cost of under $25,000 with the lowest depreciation is the subcompact Honda Fit. “The Honda Fit consistently ranks at the top of its class, and it was redesigned for the 2015 model year after a production hiatus for 2014 to add to its demand,” said Brauer. Another Honda, the compact Civic, also makes the list. “The Honda Civic has enjoyed enduring popularity thanks to its long-term reliability and low cost of ownership,” Brauer added. Rounding out the list are the third-ranked Toyota Corolla and the fourth-ranked Kia Soul. “The Toyota Corolla holds its value thanks to its proven long-term reliability, and the Kia Soul has abundant cargo space and high safety scores,” said Brauer. Highest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $25,000 iSeeCars looked at vehicles with average new car prices that are below $25,000 to see which had the highest depreciation. Highest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $25,000 - iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 Mitsubishi Mirage 57.8% $9,302 2 Chevrolet Sonic 56.5% $11,182 3 Volkswagen Jetta 56.5% $13,872 4 Kia Rio 55.8% $10,265 5 Nissan Sentra 55.3% $11,115 Overall Average 49.1% The vehicles under $25,000 with the highest depreciation are a mix of subcompact and compact cars. The three subcompact vehicles include the first-ranked Mitsubishi Mirage, the second-ranked Chevrolet Sonic, and the fourth-ranked Kia Rio. The compact vehicles include the third-ranked Volkswagen Jetta and the fifth-ranked Nissan Sentra. “Just as expensive cars have steep depreciation, some economy cars on the other end of the price spectrum also depreciate quickly because they are popular rental vehicles or have higher ownership costs relative to their price,” said Brauer. Lowest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $35,000 iSeeCars looked at vehicles with average new car prices that were between $25,000-$35,000 to find the vehicles that depreciate the least. Lowest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $35,000 - iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 Toyota Tacoma 32.4% $10,496 2 Jeep Wrangler 32.8% $10,824 3 Subaru WRX 39.8% $14,192 4 GMC Canyon 41.2% $16,115 5 Nissan Frontier 43.5% $12,823 6 Ford Mustang 44.1% $16,300 7 Toyota RAV4 45.7% $13,257 8 Honda CR-V 45.8% $13,479 9 Chevrolet Colorado 46.0% $16,610 10 Chevrolet Camaro 46.8% $16,384 Overall Average 49.1% While the top five vehicles appeared on the overall lowest-depreciating list across all price segments, the additional vehicles include two SUVs, one pickup truck, and one sports car. Two reliable compact SUVs make the list including the seventh-ranked Toyota RAV4 and the eighth-ranked Honda CR-V. “The Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V retain their value due to their popularity and reliability,” said Brauer. The additional pickup truck that makes the list is the tenth-ranked Chevrolet Colorado. “Like its corporate sibling the fourth-ranked GMC Canyon, the Chevrolet Colorado is a capable midsize pickup, which bolsters resale values for the 2015 redesigned model.” Rounding out the list are the sixth-ranked Ford Mustang and the ninth-ranked Chevrolet Camaro. “The Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro retain their value because they are popular American sports cars that are relatively affordable for the segment with average new car prices close to $35,000, so they don’t depreciate the way expensive exotic sports cars do,” said Brauer. Highest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $35,000 iSeeCars also looked at the highest-depreciating vehicles with average new car prices between $25,000 and $35,000. Highest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $35,000 - iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 Nissan LEAF 70.1% $23,470 2 Ford Fusion Hybrid 62.9% $20,425 3 Kia Sedona 62.5% $23,087 4 Kia Cadenza 62.5% $19,048 5 Kia Optima Hybrid 61.9% $21,397 6 Volkswagen Tiguan 61.2% $17,266 7 Volkswagen Passat 60.2% $20,348 8 MINI Countryman 59.1% $19,174 9 Kia Sorento 58.7% $21,547 10 Nissan Altima 57.7% $15,914 Overall Average 49.1% The only vehicle that appears on the overall highest-depreciating list is the Nissan LEAF. “The vehicles that depreciate the most tend to be high-priced luxury vehicles that need to decline steeply to attract used car buyers,” said Brauer. “These more affordable vehicles depreciate rapidly because they are not popular cars in their segment or because they have reliability issues.” Two hybrid vehicles make the list including the Ford Fusion Hybrid and the Kia Optima Hybrid. “Hybrid vehicles depreciate significantly because of their higher upfront costs, and these particular hybrid vehicles are not in high demand,” said Brauer. “The Ford Fusion Hybrid is around $4,000 on average more expensive than its gasoline counterpart, but their prices after five years are nearly equal.” Three more Kia vehicles make the list including the third-ranked Sedona minivan, the fourth-ranked Cadenza full-size sedan, and the ninth-ranked Sorento midsize SUV. “The Sedona has a low reliability rating and doesn’t handle as well as its competitors, while the Sorento has below-average safety scores and its 2016 redesign makes the 2015 models less favorable” said Brauer. “Many automakers are dropping large sedans from their lineups as consumers favor SUVs or family-friendly midsize sedans, and the newly introduced Cadenza has not gained traction in the marketplace despite its value and favorable ratings.” Two Volkswagens appear on the list, which include the sixth-ranked Tiguan and the seventh-ranked Passat. “The Volkswagen Tiguan has an average new car price of $34,963, which is expensive for its class and comparable to luxury vehicles, while the Passat midsize sedan has below-average reliability ratings and below-average fuel economy,” said Brauer. Rounding out the list are the eighth-ranked MINI Countryman and the tenth-ranked Nissan Altima. “The MINI Countryman is a luxury subcompact SUV with higher-than-average ownership costs, and the Nissan Altima’s depreciation can be attributed to its high volume in the used car marketplace due to high fleet sales.” Lowest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $50,000 iSeeCars looked at vehicles with average new car prices that were between $35,000 and $50,000 to find the vehicles that depreciate the least. Lowest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $50,000 - iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 30.9% $12,168 2 Toyota Tundra 37.0% $17,020 3 Toyota 4Runner 38.5% $16,325 4 Dodge Challenger 40.6% $16,303 5 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 45.2% $19,797 6 GMC Sierra 1500 46.1% $22,693 7 Nissan Titan 46.9% $19,866 8 Toyota Highlander 47.8% $19,841 9 Ram Pickup 1500 49.3% $21,185 10 Toyota Sienna 51.3% $19,764 Overall Average 49.1% Of the vehicles between $35,000 and $50,000 with the lowest depreciation, the top five appear on the overall list of low depreciating vehicles. Four of the remaining five are pickup trucks which include the fifth-ranked Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the sixth-ranked GMC Sierra 1500, the seventh-ranked Nissan Titan, and the ninth-ranked Ram Pickup 1500. “The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra are reliable trucks that are nearly identical though the GMC Sierra 1500 is more luxurious,” said Brauer. “The Nissan Titan is a low-volume vehicle, which means there aren’t many in the used car marketplace and it’s a good option for used car buyers that don’t want to pay a premium for the more luxurious trims of the Ram 1500.” Rounding out the list is the eighth-ranked Toyota Highlander and the tenth-ranked Toyota Sienna. “The Toyota Highlander depreciates less than average because the versatile three-row family SUV is competitively priced and boasts a stellar reputation for reliability,” said Brauer. “While the popularity of minivans has declined, the Toyota Sienna still maintains its edge as an all-wheel drive model backed by Toyota’s reputation for reliability.” Highest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $50,000 iSeeCars also found the vehicles with average new car prices between $35,000 and $50,000 that depreciate the most. Highest-Depreciating Vehicles Under $50,000 - iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 Volvo S60 67.8% $30,435 2 Lincoln MKZ 67.1% $30,715 3 BMW 3 Series 65.7% $32,226 4 Volvo XC60 65.6% $31,765 5 BMW X1 64.6% $27,510 6 Audi A4 64.4% $29,593 7 INFINITI Q50 62.7% $29,418 8 Audi A3 62.3% $24,660 9 Mazda CX-9 60.9% $24,124 10 Nissan Pathfinder 60.4% $23,072 Overall Average 49.1% While the top two vehicles also appear on the highest overall depreciation list, six additional luxury vehicles appear including four sedans and two SUVs. Two more mainstream midsize SUVs round out the list. The sedans are all in the compact category and include the third-ranked BMW 3 Series, the seventh-ranked INFINITI Q50, the Audi A3, and the slightly larger Audi A4. “German luxury vehicles from Audi and BMW depreciate steeply due to their high ownership costs and their prices have to come down significantly from their high starting prices to attract used car buyers,” said Brauer. Two luxury small SUVs make the list: the fourth-ranked compact Volvo XC60 and the fifth-ranked subcompact BMW X1. “The 2015 Volvo XC60 received the lowest possible reliability score of poor from JD Power and fails to stand out in a popular and competitive vehicle segment, and the BMW X1 was redesigned in 2016, making older versions less desirable,” said Brauer. The two non-luxury SUVs to make the list are the ninth-ranked Mazda CX-9 and the tenth-ranked Nissan Pathfinder. “The Mazda CX-9 was redesigned in 2016, and both the CX-9 and the Nissan Pathfinder received below-average reliability ratings for the 2015 model year.” Vehicle Depreciation by Vehicle Segment Lowest-Depreciating SUVs iSeeCars determined the lowest-depreciating SUVs relative to the segment average, which is 50.8 percent. Top 10 SUVs With the Lowest Depreciation - iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 30.9% $12,168 2 Jeep Wrangler 32.8% $10,824 3 Toyota 4Runner 38.5% $16,325 4 Toyota RAV4 45.7% $13,257 5 Honda CR-V 45.8% $13,479 6 Toyota Highlander 47.8% $19,841 7 Jeep Renegade 49.4% $13,559 8 Subaru Forester 51.1% $15,122 9 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 51.8% $12,311 10 Kia Sportage 52.0% $14,580 Average for All SUVs 50.8% Highest-Depreciating SUVs iSeeCars also determined the SUVs that depreciate the most after five years. Top 10 SUVs With the Highest Depreciation - iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 BMW X3 66.5% $35,682 2 Volvo XC60 65.6% $31,765 3 BMW X5 65.4% $45,970 4 INFINITI QX60 64.7% $36,499 5 BMW X1 64.6% $27,510 6 INFINITI QX80 64.4% $52,229 7 Lincoln Navigator 64.2% $46,181 8 Audi Q7 64.1% $42,047 9 Audi Q5 63.5% $34,337 10 Cadillac Escalade ESV 63.3% $60,910 SUV Average 50.8% Pickup Truck Depreciation iSeeCars also determined the highest- and lowest-depreciation among five-year-old light-duty pickup trucks as compared to the segment average of 44.1 percent. Ranking of 5-Year Depreciation for Pickup Trucks - iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Toyota Tacoma 32.4% 2 Toyota Tundra 37.0% 3 GMC Canyon 41.2% 4 Nissan Frontier 43.5% Pickup Truck Average 44.1% 5 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 45.2% 6 Chevrolet Colorado 46.0% 7 GMC Sierra 1500 46.1% 8 Nissan Titan 46.9% 9 Ford F-150 47.3% 10 Ram Pickup 1500 49.3% Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Depreciation iSeeCars also determined the highest- and lowest-depreciation among hybrid and electric vehicles as compared to the segment average of 55.8 percent. Because these vehicles generally aren’t sold at volumes as high as traditional fuel vehicles, iSeeCars lowered its sample size threshold in order to analyze and compare them. Ranking of 5-Year Depreciation for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles - iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 Tesla Model S 48.6% $41,922 2 Toyota Prius 50.6% $14,592 3 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 52.5% $28,690 4 Toyota Camry Hybrid 54.8% $18,558 Hybrid / Electric Vehicle Average 55.8% 5 Toyota Avalon Hybrid 57.1% $23,838 6 Honda Accord Hybrid 57.1% $20,328 7 Lexus RX 450h 59.5% $37,077 8 Kia Sonata Hybrid 60.4% $18,276 9 Lexus ES 300h 61.0% $31,610 10 BMW i8 61.2% $98,474 11 Kia Optima Hybrid 61.9% $19,048 12 Ford Fusion Hybrid 62.9% $20,425 13 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 67.0% $30,361 14 Ford Fusion Energi 68.4% $28,602 15 Nissan LEAF 70.1% $23,470 16 BMW i3 70.9% $38,167 Sports Cars Depreciation iSeeCars also determined the highest- and lowest-depreciation among sports cars as compared to the segment average of 41.6 percent. Ranking of 5-Year Depreciation for Sports Cars - iSeeCars Study Rank Sports Car Average 5-Year Depreciation $ Difference 1 Porsche 911 36.0% $56,133 2 Subaru WRX 39.8% $14,192 3 Dodge Challenger 40.6% $16,303 Sports Car Average 41.6% 4 Ford Mustang 44.1% $16,300 5 Chevrolet Corvette 44.4% $35,691 6 Chevrolet Camaro 46.8% $16,384 7 Dodge Charger 51.3% $18,927 8 BMW M4 55.1% $45,942 9 Maserati Ghibli 69.0% $61,289 Highest- and Lowest-Depreciating Car Brands iSeeCars analyzed the data to determine the lowest- and highest-depreciating car brands. Toyota is the brand with the best resale value, while Maserati has the worst resale value. Here are the best and worst car brands for resale value: Top 10 Lowest- and Highest-Depreciating Car Brands - iSeeCars Study Lowest-Depreciating Highest-Depreciating Rank Brand Average 5-Year Depreciation Brand Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Toyota 42.1% Maserati 69.0% 2 Porsche 45.7% Volvo 66.4% 3 Chevrolet 46.3% BMW 66.1% 4 Jeep 48.0% Audi 64.6% 5 Dodge 48.4% Lincoln 63.6% 6 Subaru 48.5% INFINITI 63.3% 7 Honda 48.5% Mercedes-Benz 61.9% 8 Tesla 48.6% Land Rover 61.4% 9 GMC 48.9% Cadillac 61.3% 10 Ram 49.3% Buick 61.2% Overall Average: 49.1% Lowest- and Highest-Depreciating Cars By City iSeeCars also examined the data to determine the vehicles that depreciate the least and the most in the top 50 most populous metro areas. Lowest- and Highest-Depreciating Vehicle By Metro Area - iSeeCars Study Lowest-Depreciating Highest-Depreciating Metro Area Model Average 5-Year Depreciation Model Average 5-Year Depreciation Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM Toyota Tacoma 28.3% BMW X3 67.6% Atlanta, GA Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.4% BMW 7 Series 71.8% Austin, TX Jeep Wrangler 30.8% BMW 7 Series 76.1% Baltimore, MD Toyota Tacoma 25.6% BMW 7 Series 73.1% Birmingham, AL Jeep Wrangler 28.6% Volvo XC60 69.7% Boston, MA-Manchester, NH Porsche 911 30.2% BMW 7 Series 71.6% Charlotte, NC Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.8% BMW 7 Series 73.7% Chicago, IL Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 29.7% BMW 7 Series 73.4% Cincinnati, OH Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 29.9% BMW 5 Series 73.2% Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH Toyota Tacoma 28.6% Audi A6 73.8% Columbus, OH Toyota Tacoma 29.5% BMW 5 Series 70.3% Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 30.0% BMW 7 Series 72.3% Denver, CO Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 30.0% Nissan LEAF 69.9% Detroit, MI Jeep Wrangler 34.2% Volvo S60 70.5% Fresno-Visalia, CA Toyota Tacoma 21.5% BMW 5 Series 70.5% Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 34.0% BMW 5 Series 72.8% Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC Subaru WRX 17.7% BMW 5 Series 70.7% Greenville-Spartanburg, SC Toyota Tacoma 31.4% Maserati Ghibli 70.4% Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA Toyota Tacoma 25.8% BMW 5 Series 70.4% Hartford & New Haven, CT Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 35.6% BMW 7 Series 72.7% Houston, TX Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 32.1% BMW 7 Series 73.0% Indianapolis, IN Jeep Wrangler 29.4% Audi A6 73.0% Jacksonville, FL Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.7% Volvo S60 70.5% Kansas City, MO Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 29.6% BMW 5 Series 68.9% Las Vegas, NV Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 24.8% BMW 7 Series 70.8% Los Angeles, CA Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.7% Nissan LEAF 73.1% Memphis, TN Toyota Tacoma 27.4% Land Rover Range Rover 71.0% Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL Jeep Wrangler 28.4% BMW 5 Series 72.0% Milwaukee, WI Toyota Tacoma 28.8% BMW 5 Series 68.9% Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Toyota Tacoma 29.8% BMW 5 Series 73.9% Nashville, TN Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.5% Audi A6 72.5% New York, NY Toyota Tacoma 33.0% BMW 7 Series 76.1% Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.6% BMW 7 Series 70.9% Oklahoma City, OK Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 29.4% Volvo S60 75.4% Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 31.4% BMW 7 Series 74.1% Philadelphia, PA Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 31.9% BMW 7 Series 73.6% Phoenix, AZ Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 24.6% BMW 7 Series 74.9% Pittsburgh, PA Toyota Tacoma 31.8% Nissan LEAF 70.4% Portland, OR Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.4% BMW 5 Series 69.7% Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 30.9% BMW 7 Series 72.0% Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA Toyota Tacoma 25.9% BMW 7 Series 74.2% Salt Lake City, UT Porsche 911 22.8% BMW 5 Series 73.5% San Antonio, TX Porsche 911 31.0% Audi A6 73.2% San Diego, CA Toyota Tacoma 26.5% BMW 7 Series 73.6% San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Jeep Wrangler 28.1% Nissan LEAF 72.8% Seattle-Tacoma, WA Toyota Tacoma 26.3% Nissan LEAF 71.3% St. Louis, MO Jeep Wrangler 27.8% BMW 3 Series 69.2% Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.2% BMW 7 Series 75.0% Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Jeep Wrangler 31.9% BMW 7 Series 72.1% West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.6% Maserati Ghibli 72.5% Echoing national trends, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the least depreciating vehicle in the most metro areas with 23, while the BMW 7 Series is the most depreciating vehicle in 20. Car Depreciation: Why It Matters Understanding a vehicle’s depreciation is an important factor in helping both new and used car shoppers make an informed purchase decision. Consumers should anticipate their long-term needs when purchasing a vehicle. “If you plan on trading in or selling your vehicle after a few years, a car that retains most of its value can put more money in your pocket for your next car purchase,” said Brauer. “Conversely, if you are a used car shopper, choosing a car that has already taken a depreciation hit can provide you with a substantial deal.” Car shoppers can obtain a vehicle’s projected 1 to 5-year depreciation using iSeeCars’ free VIN Check tool. Methodology iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 8.2 million new and used cars from model year 2015. The new cars were sold in 2015, while the used cars were sold between January and September 2020. Heavy-duty trucks and vans, models no longer in production as of the 2020 or 2021 model year, and low-volume models were removed from further analysis. New car prices from 2015 were inflation-adjusted to 2020 dollars, based on data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The difference in average asking price for each vehicle between its new car price and its used car price was mathematically modeled to obtain the vehicle’s 5-year depreciation.



