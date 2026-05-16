The Delta Integrale Concept Proves VW, Toyota, And Honda Have Forgotten How to Have Fun!

n an era when most new cars feel like anonymous appliances, one viral rendering has car enthusiasts buzzing. Italian designer and Lancia fan @aut0mob shared stunning AI-generated images of a modern Lancia Delta Integrale—a bold reimagining of the iconic 1980s-90s rally champion that dominated the World Rally Championship. Instead of another forgettable crossover or EV “box,” this concept delivers a five-door hot hatch with aggressive wide-body fenders, a massive rear wing, signature roof stripes in blue and red, and sleek LED lighting that nods to the original without copying it.



The exterior screams performance: silver paint, carbon-fiber accents, massive alloy wheels, and a purposeful stance that looks ready to tackle gravel or a mountain road. But it’s the interior that has fans swooning. Physical buttons, switches, and a proper gear lever dominate the dash, flanked by a driver-focused digital cluster and Alcantara-wrapped bucket seats striped in Lancia’s iconic colors. Carbon trim and ambient lighting complete a cockpit that feels purposeful and tactile—exactly the opposite of the touchscreen-heavy cabins most manufacturers push today.



The concept perfectly captures what Lancia loyalists have been begging for: a return to the brand’s glorious, emotional past while embracing modern engineering. Lancia has teased heritage with the new Ypsilon, but this rendering shows what could happen if the company went all-in on its rally DNA instead of playing it safe.

The post quickly racked up thousands of views and comments like “Take my money” and “Buttons and joystick—I’m in.” It proves there’s massive hunger for cars that celebrate history rather than erase it.



Spies, why didn’t Volkswagen revive the original Golf GTI spirit this passionately? Why haven’t Honda or Toyota given their legendary hot hatches or sports coupes a similarly exciting, driver-first reboot? The Delta Integrale concept shows it can be done brilliantly.



Discuss....









Every now and again car manufacturers introduce new models inspired by their past. What if, instead of releasing small, unassuming boxes, Lancia decided to take this step? ?? #makelaciagreatagain pic.twitter.com/NB7rQxh5sl — automobilista? (@aut0mob) May 16, 2026



https://x.com/auto_moto_pl/status/2055585587529241040?s=20



