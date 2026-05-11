The Democrat Progressive Left's War on Shale Gas: How They Fought a Trillion-Dollar Victory for American Consumers

A groundbreaking analysis from UC Berkeley's Lucas Davis at the Energy Institute at Haas reveals the staggering scale of the shale gas revolution's benefits. Since 2007, shale gas has saved U.S. natural gas consumers between $4.5 and $5.3 trillion—equivalent to $237-$276 billion annually, or $716-$833 per person per year. These savings stem from hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and horizontal drilling, which unlocked vast domestic supplies, slashed prices, boosted energy independence, and even displaced dirtier coal in power generation. Yet, as this economic miracle unfolded, the progressive left mounted a relentless campaign to stop it—and convince the public it was a catastrophe.



The shale boom was never supposed to happen under the left's worldview. Environmental groups like the Sierra Club, Food & Water Watch, and celebrities amplified horror stories of flaming tap water and earthquakes, largely via the 2010 documentary Gasland, which cherry-picked incidents and ignored rigorous studies showing fracking's risks were manageable with proper regulation. Progressive politicians echoed the panic. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo imposed a statewide fracking ban in 2014, citing unproven health fears despite economic desperation in upstate communities. Democratic presidential candidates in 2020—including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Jay Inslee—explicitly called for a nationwide fracking ban, framing it as a climate imperative.



The opposition went beyond rhetoric. Activists lobbied for moratoriums in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Maryland. They pushed to close the "Halliburton loophole" exempting fracking from certain federal water rules, while ignoring that natural gas had cut U.S. carbon emissions more than any renewable mandate. Mainstream media often amplified worst-case scenarios, downplaying how shale gas created hundreds of thousands of jobs, revived manufacturing, and lowered household energy bills by thousands of dollars annually. Even the Obama administration tightened regulations amid activist pressure, slowing development on federal lands.



This wasn't abstract ideology—it was a direct assault on working- and middle-class consumers. Blue-state bans and regulatory delays kept energy expensive where progressives held power, while red states like Texas and Pennsylvania reaped the rewards. The left's narrative cast affordable domestic energy as "dirty" and exploitative, prioritizing symbolic climate purity over tangible trillions in savings and reduced reliance on foreign fossil fuels.

In the end, market-driven innovation and state-level pragmatism prevailed. Shale gas delivered energy security, lower emissions than the coal it replaced, and billions in consumer relief. The progressive left tried everything to kill it—bans, fearmongering, endless regulation—and failed. Americans are better off for it. The real scandal isn't fracking; it's how ideology nearly denied the public its greatest energy windfall in decades.







Interesting. https://t.co/TT2m0JHcpA — Marc Andreessen ???? (@pmarca) May 12, 2026



